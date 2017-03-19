Dozens attend Estefans’ CongaBash 2017

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gloria and Emilio Estefan welcomed dozens of people from all over the world this weekend for CongaBash 2017.

Fans from South America, Europe and Asia visited South Florida and are enjoyed all things Estefan for three days. The Estefans spent some time with the group and attended an auction that benefits their foundation on Saturday.

Those who made the trip also got a chance to tour the Estefans’ studio.

