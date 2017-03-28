Donuts! Festival returns to Wynwood

We go nuts for doughnuts, which is why South Florida has its own doughnut festival. A party that proves a great doughnut can be a religious experience — and not just because they’re hole-y.

There is a “hole” lot of sweet fun heading to Wynwood. This Thursday night, some of the best bakers in town are coming together for the second annual Donuts! Festival.

Nikki Deas, creator of Donuts! Festival: “Donuts! Fest is South Florida’s first and only doughnut festival. It’s a one-stop shop where you can taste all the best doughnuts in South Florida.”

For $35, fans can devour all the doughnuts they can eat. And in the end, get to vote for the best doughnut of the night

Nikki Deas: “Donuts! Fest is open to all different bakers, businesses, doughnut shops caters. Anyone who thinks they make a fantastic doughnut, we want them to participate in our event.”

Last year Mojo Donuts and Fried Chicken took home the Golden Donut trophy. This year, they’re defending their title.

Jimmy Piedrahita, Mojo Donuts: “We feel it is necessary for us to come back and represent us. And being the winner last year, it’s important for us to be there and represent us in the doughnut movement.”

At Donuts! Festival, Mojo will be serving more than 10 flavors of their handmade goodies.

Jimmy Piedrahita: “We support the doughnut movement in South Florida. Anything that is doughnut related, Mojo Donuts being a pioneer in the industry, we wanted to be a part of it.”

From cotton candy flavored to cereal topped — Mojo’s menu is unique, but we’re partial to one we helped create.

Jimmy Piedrahita: “Our Deco Delight donut is proudly inspired by Deco Drive. The Deco Delight is our flagship doughnut. It is loved by many and one of our best sellers.”

CraveClean Protein Bakery is also cooking up delightful doughnuts for the festival.

Francesca Morello, CraveClean Bakery: “We are participating in Donuts! Fest to show a healthy alternative to the typical doughnut.”

CraveClean’s sweet treats are gonna stand out amongst the rest. Their regular-sized doughnut packs up to 15 grams of protein.

Francesca Morello: “Our doughnuts are different than other doughnuts you see at the festival because we bake ours. We use whey protein as the base, ao we stay away from any flours, and we use stevia instead of sugar, so it’s a balanced snack and good for your doughnut.”

From the salted caramel to s’mores, being good for you is ooey gooey good.

Jacqueline Lavitt, guest: “The s’mores taste like homemade s’mores you make. S’mores at home by a campfire.”

You can get more info on Donuts! Festival Facebook page. Just come ready to eat, because you don’t want to miss out on doughnuts.

FOR MORE INFO:

Donuts! Festival

342 N.W. 24th St.

Miami, FL 33127

https://www.facebook.com/DONUTSFest/

