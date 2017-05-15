This weekend was perfect for fun in the SoFlo sun. The only thing that could make it better? A red carpet! That’s where Deco’s Chris Van Vliet hung with the stars of “Baywatch.”

The world premiere was on South Beach, and when I say it was on South Beach, it was literally on the beach.

The Rock, Zac Efron and the cast of “Baywatch” hit South Beach for the world premiere, Saturday night — and hanging with Deco!

The Rock: “Some vodka, hold on.” (takes a swig)

Chris Van Vliet: “That will make this interview that much better.”

And we had better luck getting The Rock’s attention than Zac Efron did.

Chris Van Vliet: “You know this guy?”

Zac Efron: “There he is, the king himself.”

Chris Van Vliet: “And he’s like, ‘I have to go hang out with Hasselhoff instead.'”

Zac Efron: “I think he chose right.”

The movie pays tribute to the original show that starred David Hasselhoff, but takes it to a whole new level.

Zac Efron: “We were given creative license to make it more raunchy, more sexy.”

The Rock: “That was the fun part about this movie, because we wanted to make sure that we nailed the tone, but we also wanted to make sure that we took advantage of the rated ‘R’ platform, and if you’ve seen the movie, there’s a lot of things that are very funny, and they’re clearly rated ‘R.'”

The Rock stars as Mitch Buchannon, the role made famous in the 90s by David Hasselhoff — and the Hoff has a cameo in this!

David Hasselhoff: “I had two ways to look at it: either stay home or get down and make the movie, and I did, and I liked it, and they were all such nice people.”

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach plays the Pamela Anderson role of C.J. Parker.

Kelly Rohrbach: “We went there with it. It’s very sassy.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I stepped on your toe. I’m so sorry.”

Kelly Rohrbach: “That’s OK, no worries.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m so sorry.”

Kelly Rohrbach: “This interview is over!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Come back!”

The cast felt right at home in Miami, since a lot of the movie was shot here.

Ilfenesh Hadera: “Prior to ‘Baywatch,’ I hadn’t spent any time in Florida. I think I had been to Miami once for a night, and it has a very special place in my heart after spending a month here.”

Now, it wouldn’t be “Baywatch” without some slow motion running — and it turns out The Rock watched Deco last week and saw my attempt at it.

The Rock: “I saw you running on the beach!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Yeah? What did you think?”

The Rock: “I thought you sucked!”

“Baywatch” splashes into theaters May 25.

