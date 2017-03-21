Tennis stars, local chefs kick off Miami Open

(WSVN) - Dancing, drinking good food and a blue carpet — now that’s how you kick off the Miami Open on Key Biscayne. Some of tennis’s biggest stars tried holding court in the kitchen with top chefs from our backyard for the annual Taste of Tennis event. And the night did not disappoint.

Venus Williams: “I’m hungry! But also it’s for a wonderful cause and anytime that I can support it, I’m here.”

Venus Williams made sure last night’s party at the W hotel on Brickell did not stop at the Taste of Tennis event.

Venus Williams: “Being a part of it is has become a lot of fun and just doing fun things like the cooking or the DJing.”

Venus, who is no stranger to the event, hit the turntables as fellow tennis stars Bob and Mike Bryan and Genie Bouchard played doubles with some of the biggest chefs in South Florida.

Bob Bryan: “We get to taste some great food, meet some of the best chefs in the world and meet some of the fans.”

For the Bryan brothers, competition usually means them against an opponent.

And they did not like their chances against superstar chef Michelle Bernstein.

Mike Bryan: “Is she gonna cook against us?

Bob Bryan: “We’re gonna get crushed.”

Actually, the Bryans competed against each other.

And Chef Michelle lent her expertise.

Michelle Bernstein: “They’re good guys and you want them to win.”

And it was a different kind of serving for Canadian-turned-Miami resident, Genie Bouchard.

Genie Bouchard: “Consider it my home tournament.”

Genie teamed up with Tacology’s chef Santiago Gomez.

For the pros in the kitchen…

Aaron Brooks: “It’s always good getting out of the kitchen and being at these events, hanging out, cooking having a beer or two together and just chilling.”

And chef Aaron Brooks caught up with a former player from his native land — down under.

Darren Cahill: “Who has the more Australian accent?”

All in all a fun night — for a good cause — before the competition really heats up.

Michelle Bernstein: “Tennis, bringing all of these people here — it’s just another thing that makes us great and we need it and we love it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Taste of Tennis

http://www.tasteoftennis.com/miami/

Miami Open, March 20-April 2, 2017

http://miamiopen.com/

