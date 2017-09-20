Cast of ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ discuss film

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” answers the question — what if there was another Kingsman movie, but with British and Southern accents? We’re about to find out! Deco talked to stars Taron Egerton and Pedro Pascal about the spy sequel that opens this weekend.

Halle Berry (as Ginger): “Let’s get started.”

There’s no shortage of action in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

Leading the charge is Eggsy, played by Taron Egerton. He’s the Kingsman’s hot shot spy — and as it turns out, their only remaining spy.

Taron Egerton: “A mystery assailant blows up Kingsman.”

Pedro Pascal: “Obliterates them.”

Taron Egerton: “There’s nothing left.”

Good thing Eggsy discovers the Kingsman has a sister agency across the pond, known as the Statesman.

That’s where Pedro Pascal comes in. He plays Agent Whiskey.

Pedro Pascal: “I am a Texan with a lasso and a whip — a gunslingin’ cowboy.”

Taron Egerton (as Eggsy): “Skipping rope?”

Pedro Pascal (as Whiskey): “It’s a lasso.”

Taron Egerton (as Eggsy): “Whatever.”

Together, Statesman and what’s left of Kingsman team up to do what they do best — save the world!

Taron Egerton: “We have to find out who this villain is, and it transpires that it’s this maniac named Poppy, who’s played by Julianne Moore.”

The cast also includes Colin Firth along with franchise newcomers Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges.

The movie’s essentially a who’s who of A-listers.

Pedro Pascal: “It’s a very small cast.”

Taron Egerton: “Yes. It’s a cheap sequel, that’s what it is. It’s a cheap sequel.”

Right … “cheap.”

Taron and Pedro assured Deco that despite all the star power, there was no competition for screen time.

Pedro Pascal: “We’re not competitive like that, like everyone in Miami.”

Rude! But kinda true. OK, it’s 100 percent true.

Taron Egerton: “I need to go to the restroom.”

Pedro Pascal: “Me too, I gotta pee so bad.”

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” explodes into theaters Friday.

