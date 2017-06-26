Boozy bites for ladies’ night

Ladies, after working hard all day long we want some cool places to kick back. We’re talking about great food and drinks that go easy on our wallets. That’s why these ladies’ night specials are tonight’s Cheap Thrills.

Girls rule the world, and three So-Flo restaurants are proving it with ladies night specials.

First up — YOLO in Fort Lauderdale.

Nikki Palpan, YOLO: “Ladies drink free every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 12 p.m.”

That’s a good deal right there, but to sweeten your night even more, they’re throwing in POPtails.

Nikki Palpan: “So the POPtails are boozy popsicles. They’re going to be liquor-infused. We’re going to change the flavors of the popsicles every month.”

Popping one of these babies in your mouth is a perfect way to beat the heat, while finding out what the buzz is all about.

Nikki Palpan: “Boozy infused desserts and drinks. And these different things are really popular right now, and I just thought popsicles would be great for summer.”

Brittaney Kilbury, YOLO: “Oh, this is great for summer because we’re in Fort Lauderdale. It’s hot, and popsicles are always a good idea during the summer.”

At Lightkeepers in the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, you’ll get double the bang for your buck.

Chef Raul Del Pozo, Lightkeepers: “Starting Thursday night we do from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dollar Bubbly and Dollar Oysters.

This proven pairing is a surefire way to please the ladies.

Chef Raul Del Pozo: “Basically what we’re doing is a refreshing bite to eat and then a refreshing cocktail just to finish it off.”

Of course, everyone’s welcome on Thursday nights. But if you live nearby, that’s even better.

Chef Raul Del Pozo: “Our ladies’ night is geared toward the locals here in Key Biscayne, but we also want to draw in some of our guests from Brickell and the center of Miami as well.”

No matter where you’re from, ladies’ night at Lightkeepers is a win-win for everyone.

Customer: “It really hits the spot. It’s delicious. The combo is great.”

Over on Fort Lauderdale Beach, the folks at Burlock Coast definitely know what a woman wants.

Chef Gavin Para, Burlock Coast: “We have $5 snacks for everyone and complimentary champagne for the ladies. It’s from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday nights.”

The snacks themselves are a fab four of flavor.

Chef Gavin Para: “What we have is our pretzel sticks, foccaccia, pork rinds and chips and dip.”

Free champagne and cheap eats are only part of the package.

Chef Gavin Para: “So the atmosphere is amazing. You can’t beat the view.”

Mari Olivier, customer: “Oh my god, I’m loving it because I just left the kids at home, so I’m here with my friends and having, like, free champagne in front of the sea. So, what else?”

FORE MORE INFO

YOLO

333 East Las Olas Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, Fl 33301

yolorestaurant.com

954-524-3884

Lightkeepers

455 Grand Bay Drive

Key Biscayne, Fl 33149

305-365-4156

Burlock Coast

1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, Fl 33304

954-302-6460

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.