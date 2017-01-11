(WSVN) - For years, Shireen’s been telling Lynn that she hates her knees. But Shireen is perfect, so she doesn’t really count. Ladies — this knee hatred is quite common …even in Hollywood. Tonight, the latest celebrity beauty trend: Better knees without surgery.
Celebs like Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston and Demi Moore: super fit, yet victims the saggy knee.
Lisbeth Roy: “The procedure is for those types of patients.”
Dr. Lisbeth Roy of Doctor’s Studio in Boca Raton is on the cutting edge of the knee lift —
Lisbeth Roy: “Everyone’s been happy.”
Without the cutting.
Lynn Martinez: “But why do my knees have to sag?”
Just ’cause.
Lisbeth Roy: “Well, we call it the Studio Lift because we can pretty much lift anything.”
Dr. Roy says celebs and regular women hate their knees.
Lisbeth Roy: “Most women do hate their knees…”
Lynn Martinez: “That’s why I’m wearing tights.”
The procedure is pretty simple.
Lisbeth Roy: “I use a product called PDO Threading.”
A super thin thread.
Lisbeth Roy: “I use it like a scaffolding.”
And a shot of plasma from the person’s blood.
Lynn Martinez: “Fertilizer to make the skin plump up.”
Lynn Martinez: “You’re working out, you’re doing squats, you’re exercising and you feel like you still have these skin issues.”
Heidi wants to try it out.
Heidi: “The skin is starting to sag a little bit around my knees.”
Dr. Roy begins with the plasma — the yellow stuff to help collagen grow– Heidi says it doesn’t hurt.
Heidi: “I’m pretty numb.”
Then she uses this super thin thread and goes under the top layer of skin — in less than an hour, you’re done.
Heidi: “The results have been excellent.”
See for yourself in these before and after pictures.
For $1,500, doc says it can last for a few years.
Giving you the bees knees… All thanks to a needle and thread.
MORE INFO:
Doctors Studio
561-444-7751
