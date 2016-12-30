Beat the New Year’s hangover with the Polar Bear Plunge and Brunch

The water off Fort Lauderdale Beach is a bone-chilling 74 degrees. We call that “Florida cold!” But that won’t stop some people from celebrating New Year’s by taking the plunge.

Want to beat that New Years hangover? Head on over to Beauty and the Feast for their third annual “Polar Bear Plunge and Brunch.”

Danny Dapuzzo: “The Polar Bear Plunge is a way to wash away 2016. Start fresh in 2017, right here oceanfront on Fort Lauderdale Beach.”

Don’t worry about what to wear because pretty much anything will do.

Danny Dapuzzo: “You can come dressed in your attire from the night before. It’s completely up to you. Bathing suit is completely functioning as well.”

Even though I’m sure there will already be people in the water, since you know, it’s South Florida, this official plunge begins at 11 a.m. sharp.

Danny Dapuzzo: “This is all taking place right in front of lifeguard tower 11 by the Atlantic Hotel and Spa.”

After your dip in the frigid 74 degree water, you’ll head across the street and warm up in a robe. From there, it’s up to the hotel spa for a quick change, then a well-earned brunch.

Danny Dapuzzo: “Enjoy some feast favorites like wild berry French toast, buttermilk pancakes and chicken and waffles.”

You can feed your sweet tooth with a plate of homemade cookies.

And if you’re still not feeling 100 percent, why not have a little “Hair of the Dog.”

Danny Dapuzzo: “For those looking to really start fresh in the new year with the cheers, please enjoy our bottomless Bloody Mary’s and mimosas, which can be added on to the brunch.”

You don’t have to jump in the ocean to enjoy the brunch, but there’s a perk if you do.

Danny Dapuzzo: “You can receive and you will receive $20.17 off for participating in the plunge.”

So literally jump into 2017 with the Polar Bear Plunge and Brunch.

Lauren: “Oh, it’s great to come back in and fill our stomachs after drinking all night and cooling off outside, so it’ll be a good time.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Beauty and the Feast Bar and Kitchen

The Atlantic Hotel and Spa

01 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL

954-567-8070

http://www.atlantichotelfl.com/DINE-ATLANTIC/BEAUTY-THE-FEAST-BAR-KITCHEN

