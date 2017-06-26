7’s Shireen Sandoval hosts South Beach fashion brunch

When it comes to fashion in South Florida, you know Shireen Sandoval is all over it.

Shireen and her awesome stylist Jackie Kay hosted a fashion brunch at the Betsey Hotel on South Beach.

Guests got to watch a slide show featuring fall/winter looks from major designers.

We’re talking Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabanna.

The event was put on by Fashion Group International — a group making fashion their business.

“So Fashion Group International South Florida is an organization that celebrates the business of fashion,” said Laura Ganoza from FGI of South Florida. “It was started by very enterprising women who thought, ‘You know, fashion — it’s about beautiful things, but it’s also about commercialism and making money.'”

After the show, Shireen and Jackie did a Q&A and dished about all the latest trends.