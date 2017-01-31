23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards Recap

There was a ton of star power at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards, Sunday night, and the winners used that power to say a lot more than “thank you” in their acceptance speeches.

“Hidden Figures,” about three black women who helped NASA launch the space program in the 1960s, won the most coveted prize at the SAG Awards in Hollywood.

Taraji P. Henson: “This film is about unity.”

Actress Taraji P. Henson, who also stars on FOX’s hit TV drama “Empire,” gave a passionate speech, reflecting the political climate of our country.

Taraji P. Henson: “This story is about what happens when we put differences aside, and we come together as a human race. We win.”

Henson wasn’t the only one.

Sarah Paulson: “Please donate to the ACLU, to protect the rights and the liberties of people across this country.”

The night was filled with speech after speech against President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

Ashton Kutcher: “Good evening, fellow SAG, AFTRA members, to everyone at home and everyone at airports that belong in my America.”

Mahershala Ali, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Moonlight,” using his moment to talk about being Muslim.

Mahershala Ali: “My mother is an ordained minister. I’m a Muslim. She didn’t do backflips when I called her and told her I converted 17 years ago, but I tell you now, we put things to the side.”

After winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for “Veep,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus wasted no time taking aim at Trump.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “Because I love this country, I am horrified by its blemishes, and this immigrant ban is a blemish, and it is un-American.”

The most blistering speech coming from actor David Harbour, who led the cast of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” with a Best Ensemble TV Drama Series win.

David Harbour: “We will, per Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face, when they seek to destroy the disenfranchised and the marginalized.”

The big winners of the night included Emma Stone, Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture for “La La Land,” and Viola Davis for Best Supporting Actress in “Fences.”

: “And the actor goes to Denzel Washington.”

Upsetting Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea,” a surprised Denzel Washington took home the award for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture for “Fences,” which he also directed.

