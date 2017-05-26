1st-ever ‘Fem-ale Brew Fest’ comes to South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - When it comes to making beer these days, sisters are most definitely doing it for themselves. More and more, women are taking an active role in the craft beer universe. That movement will be celebrated in the 9-5-4 this weekend, and Deco’s got a preview of the frothy proceedings.

South Florida’s first-ever Fem-ale Brew Fest is going down in Fort Lauderdale’s Fat Village Art District this Sunday.

Frances Antonio-Martineau, Fem-Ale Brew Fest: “The event is unlike any other craft beer festival that we’ve ever had in South Florida. We are featuring breweries that are either owned and run by women, or have female brewers.”

Move over, boys. A field once dominated by men is changing fast.

Frances Antonio-Martineau: “More and more women are coming out, opening up their own breweries, or becoming brewers, and just getting more hands-on with the industry.”

The idea for the brew fest came from a very personal place.

Frances Antonio-Martineau: “I have a passion for empowering women and helping women pursue their goals, so I wanted to just combine my two different passions: beer and women empowerment.”

Breweries from all over the country will be on hand to fill your cup.

Frances Antonio-Martineau: “Represented, there will be 18 breweries.”

Local beer makers are jazzed to be part of the event.

Katherine Castro, M.I.A. Beer Company: “I think it’s amazing. A great way to showcase women in the craft beer community in South Florida.”

Lisa Siegel, Craft Beer Cartel: “Now there’s a lot of women in this business, and it’s exciting to see the growth and all of the women that are now taking part and breaking ceilings in this industry.”

Beer alone does not a festival make. Female artisans will be showcasing their wares. You’ll be able to chow down on great grub, check out some cool fashions and a host of other products.

Frances Antonio-Martineau: “Along with the brewers, we are featuring local women-owned businesses.”

There’s no better way to have a memorable Memorial Day Weekend than hitting up the “Fem-ale Brew Fest” on Sunday.

Lisa Siegel: “You’re supporting women, you’re supporting local, you’re supporting craft beer. It’s gonna be a great event.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Fem-Ale Brew Fest

Sunday, May 28, 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.

517 NW 1st Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 33301

http://www.Femalebrewfest.com

