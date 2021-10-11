The week should be mostly dry after Tuesday. Until then, some lingering moisture dragged in by an Upper Low may bring us a stray downpour. The rainy season ends on Friday. The weekend is looking beautiful.

The Tropics

Activity is popping up again in the Atlantic Basin, with three areas being monitored for development. The low pressure near the Carolinas is looking very week and may not be followed much longer. The wave near Puerto Rico is causing some rain and roughing up the local waters. The tropical wave East of the Lesser Antilles has the highest chance for development. Plenty of time to watch.