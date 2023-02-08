High pressure remains in place over the Western Atlantic Ocean is keeping the active weather well to the North and a lot of dry air around the Florida Peninsula.

Winds today will be out of the East to help highs climb into the 80’s. However, they could be gusty along the coast.

Temperatures and humidity climb by the end of the week as a stronger cold front settles into the Eastern United States.

Best chance for rain will be ahead and along the cold front on Saturday. However, it won’t be a washout, but scattered showers possible during the day.

The cooler air arrives this time a little later. Models are showing that temperatures drop overnight Sunday into Monday. Lows will range in the low 50’s with highs in the low 70’s.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7