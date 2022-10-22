A very beautiful, fall weekend is in store for South Florida featuring rather low humidity, cool mornings and warm days and a good deal of sunshine. Following a strong cold front that pushed through our area Wednesday morning, the effects of it are beginning to disappear, with temperatures gradually warming, especially during the day, along with fewer clouds and showers.

High pressure continues to build in across the Southeast while that front, which is now stalled offshore toward the Bahamas, is focusing moisture in that region and to our east. This setup continues to funnel in a northerly wind, making for comfortable conditions.

This Saturday, expect sunshine with clouds at times and a spotty shower, especially in the morning and midday hours. Temperatures will warm up to near average in the afternoon into the low to mid 80s. It will remain breezy at times, especially along the coast, which will make for an elevated rip current risk.

Sunday will also be nice with even more sunshine. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer for both lows and highs.

In the long range, there are no notable weather systems to track. This means rain chances will hold below normal at 10-20%. High temperatures will warm up to above average levels during the middle part of next week into the upper 80s with slightly higher humidity.

In the tropics, there is an area of low pressure the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for development in the open waters of the north-central Atlantic Ocean. This area of disturbed weather has a low, 20% chance of formation within the next 5 days and does not pose a risk to South Florida.

Have a fantastic weekend!