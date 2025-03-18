Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone got to enjoy the nicer afternoon we experienced on Monday. After tracking a line of showers and storms pushing to South Florida early Monday, a cold front quickly came through and wiped away all the moisture and warmth from the area. A brisk Northwest breeze brought in cooler and drier air through the remainder of the day and salvaged the first day of the work week. Yesterday afternoon we got to enjoy beautiful blue skies and very comfortable temperatures and the nice weather continued into this morning as South Florida felt a chill in the air once again. We woke up in the 50s across Miami-Dade and Broward while some areas across the upper Florida Keys also dropped into the 50s!

After a chilly start to the day, afternoon high temperatures will be quite comfortable for South Florida today. A north wind will keep that steady flow of comfortable and dry air pushing into the region, keeping temperatures mostly in the upper 70s and some spots near 80°. Unlike yesterday, winds will be a little lighter and it should be more comfortable to be outside without feeling everything blowing around you. Humidity levels will also remain comfortable. We will get to enjoy plenty of sunshine just like we saw Monday afternoon.

Looking ahead, temperatures will gradually begin to climb again but should still remain on the comfortable side as humidity levels remain low. Mornings will remain comfortably cool each day mainly in the 60s while afternoon temperatures reach near 80°. That’s how South Florida will end winter of 2025. Thursday is the official start of spring and we will briefly warm once again into the mid 80s ahead of another front that will bring another cooldown by the end of the work week. Looks like the first weekend of spring will be picture perfect across South Florida!

