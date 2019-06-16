WISHING ALL FATHER FIGURES A HAPPY FATHER’S DAY

Happy Father’s Day, South Florida!

It hasn’t been the best week for South Florida. After a wet work week and wet start to the morning, it looks like conditions through the weekend will remain on the soggy side. A muggy & cloudy start to our day will give way showers & thunderstorms later this afternoon. The difference today is that showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any given time today. Much of our state continues to be socked in with plenty of tropical moisture streaming in. That includes us here in South Florida where we are seeing the majority of the moisture in the form of clouds & heavy rain!

The ocean breeze has returned to the forecast this morning and as we are all too familiar with, that means overnight & early morning showers are back in the forecast! And earlier this morning, showers and thunderstorms were pushing through coastal areas as they came in from the Atlantic. But the ocean breeze isn’t all bad. While anytime showers & storms remain in the forecast today, that ocean breeze will SHOULD eventually push the strongest of the storms and heaviest of the rain towards Interior sections of South Florida whereas compared to the past few days, the majority of the activity was pushed towards the East Coast.

Another positive to the ocean breeze is that those steamy temperatures in the mid 90s and the FEELS LIKE temperatures in the 100s will be out of the forecast through the start of the upcoming work week. Plus, many spots in South Florida were rain-cooled this morning so temperatures won’t be AS warm as last few days. THAT’S something to celebrate about!

But it can’t all be positive. Rain & thunderstorm chances stick around for much of today, with slightly higher rain & storm chances for the start of the upcoming work week. But we won’t let the rain put a damper on this special weekend!

Speaking of this weekend….it’s Father’s Day! Showers & thunderstorms will be a big part of the forecast today so be sure to plan accordingly and have that umbrella with you at all times. Might be best to plan for indoor activities today as you celebrate all father figures.

Enjoy your special weekend with Dad!

