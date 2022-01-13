A cold front will move Southward and across South Florida today. A few scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two will be possible ahead of the front. Mainly early in the day.

Behind the front, Northwest winds will gradually increase leading to hazardous marine conditions once again later tonight and Friday, especially over the Atlantic. Temperatures will tumble into the mid to upper 50’s across Broward and Miami-Dade. Florida Keys in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

By Saturday, high pressure builds into the region helping winds to relax. However, another cold front is expected on Sunday. This once could actually produce showers and isolated storms.

Coldest air so far of the season possible early next week!

@wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/1KHbrY1iYC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 13, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7