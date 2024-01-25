The warmth has been building across south Florida this week. After a seasonable day on Monday, temperatures leaped into the lower 80’s both Tuesday and Wednesday with additional warming on the way. This warming trend won’t go on and on, though. It’s forecast to peak over the weekend (specifically Sunday afternoon). Until then, Thursday will still be breezy with strong wind gusts near coastal areas. Gusts could exceed 25 mph with higher winds likely for Broward beaches.

All signs continue to point to mostly dry conditions, although the Florida Keys could get a brief dampening from isolated, late week showers.

Above-average temperatures will hold, to close out the week. In Miami, the forecast calls for a Thursday afternoon high of 83-degrees, very close to the record high of 84º for the date! The bigger warming comes as High Pressure (over the western Atlantic) continues to weaken and move southeast. In response, area winds turn more southerly opening the door for extra warmth and higher humidity. After many of us enjoy a “warm winter weekend” the situation changes by Sunday night and Monday. That’s when a strong cold front drops down and spreads the return of colder air. It will feel dramatically different as we commonly feel the 50’s at night (next week).

