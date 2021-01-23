WINTER WARMTH RETURNS TO SOUTH FLORIDA

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a wonderful week and enjoyed the pleasant temperatures we have had. This weekend promises to bring changes to the forecast and these ‘changes’ are some that South Florida have not seen in quite some time. This morning South Florida has already felt some of the change as temperatures weren’t AS cool across some spots AND dense fog took over our area, reducing visibility down to less than a quarter mile across some areas. And the changes won’t end there.
Heads up South Florida. Visibility continues to drop due to dense fog across our area,…especially across our inland areas. Remember to use those low beam lights if heading out early this morning. #miami #FLL @wsvn pic.twitter.com/zvRyoFmGwL
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 23, 2021
The high pressure system that kept a cool air mass and light North winds in place, continues to move farther East. In its wake, our wind pattern has begun to change here in South Florida. Our work week ended with winds out of the WSW and that helped warm our afternoon temperatures in previous days. And as that high pressure system moves farther away from Florida, it will allow other systems to come closer and actually reach us. And that’s exactly what will happen in the days to come.
Dry air and a high pressure system will work together today to provide plenty of sunshine and dry conditions across South Florida. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/LSL0RcRg98
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 23, 2021
Today South Florida will still enjoy plenty of sunshine and dry conditions while humidity levels still remain on the comfortable side. After starting the morning off on the ‘cool-ish’ side, our afternoon high temperatures will reach the 80-degree mark across some spots. Rain will remain out of the forecast for the start of the weekend but South Florida will continue to feel the difference in air masses as we head into next week.
PICTURE PERFECT in South Florida today (that is if you like it on the warmer side like me). #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/acxqHbBnKs
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 23, 2021
The second half of the weekend brings about ‘some’ change as well. A weak front will try to push through our area but instead it will fizzle out over or near South Florida. A spotty or stray shower is possible during this time, especially across northern coastal sections of South Florida like Broward and Palm Beach. Temperatures Sunday will also be a degree or two warmer than Saturday and our winds shift out of the South again. This will cause the air mass across South Florida to continue to warm.
Pleasant morning temps this weekend in South Florida will give way to warm-ish temps both afternoons. A very stray shower is possible on Sunday. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/vepseKumx1
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 23, 2021
The warming trend continues as we head into next week so it will NOT be feeling like winter around here. South Florida will likely have a streak of warm afternoon temperatures in the 80s for at least 6-7 days as we look for our next cooldown. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the warmest days as our afternoon high temperatures reach the mid 80s. This will have some South Florida spots flirting with record high temperatures! If this winter warmth is not your thing, I have some good news. We are eyeing the potential for a stronger front to reach us by the end of next week And if all goes as planned, then South Florida could finally see a break from this heat just in time for next weekend.
Streak of temperatures in the 80s continues across South Florida through much of the upcoming work week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/rKTbfZhWmt
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 23, 2021
