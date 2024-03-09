Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend even though temperatures were a little on the steamy side! Only a week into the month of March. (which is still technically part of winter) and South Florida experienced above average temperatures. Today our highs reached into the upper 80s while some even hit that 90° mark. A reminder that a normal temperature this time of year should be closer to upper 70s and near 80°. And if you thought today was a warm day to see what the rest of the weekend has in store for us here. But there’s other things we need to get through in regards to the weekend. First, let’s talk about tonight since many may have Saturday evening plans. After a warm and humid day, this evening across south Florida will remain relatively quiet with a warm, southerly, breeze and high humidity. The good news is that if you have any outdoor plans tonight, rain should not be a problem for you.

Sunday looks to be a scorcher once again for our area. Warm winds out of the Southwest will keep temperatures well above average in the upper 80s. Some South Florida spots may even hit 90° again! A weak front with limited moisture will be sliding into our area and promises to bring some changes. But before we experience those changes, South Florida will likely see a few showers throughout the day. Luckily no significant rainfall is expected so Sunday Funday plans should still be a bit!

Looking ahead, south Florida will be looking at much more comfortable conditions for the start of next week. And by ‘comfortable’ it looks like slightly lower humidity and near-average temperatures could return to the forecast by Monday and linger into Tuesday. And while a significant cooldown is not expected this time around, near average temperatures in the upper 70s and low humidity seems a lot more comfortable than 90° and high humidity!

A quick reminder for all: Daylight Saving Time begins tonight (technically tomorrow) Sunday, March 10th at 2am. That means there will be a time change tonight. This means that before you go to bed tonight, remember to turn your clocks at home ahead 1 hour as we SPRING FORWARD. You are correct in noticing that we lose an hour of sleep BUT at least the sun will once again set an hour later, which means we get to enjoy more daylight each day!

