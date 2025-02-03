Happy First Monday of February, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a wonderful weekend across South Florida. It was quite the warm-up we experienced given the fact that temperatures early on in the week were in the 50s. It sure felt like summer across South Florida both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures both days reaching into the mid 80s. Higher humidity across the region also made it feel much warmer than the actual air temperature. At least South Florida did not have to deal with any rain across the region as we remained dry all weekend long. This morning also felt warmer than average as temperatures started off in the 70s, humidity levels were on the higher end and portions of South Florida were dealing with some fog, especially across inland Miami-Dade and Broward, where there was a dense fog advisory issued until mid morning.

Today will be another warm and humid winter day across South Florida. As temperatures early this morning started off in the mid 70s, they could only get warmer from there. Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach into the 80s while humidity levels make it feel warmer across the region. A spotty shower or two will be possible throughout the day, however, rain chances will still remain on the lower end. High pressure will be the dominant weather feature today keeping storm systems to the north of us once again.

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, South Florida will be looking for cooling temperatures but it looks like the winter warmth sticks around. So if you like the cooler weather then this week may not be for you as above average temperatures stick around throughout the week. Afternoon high temperatures each day will be reaching into the 80s while morning temperatures provide limited cooling each morning. Slightly drier air moves in by the middle of the work week, which may make it feel a bit more comfortable. By the end of the work week, South Florida may begin to see somewhat of a breeze once again and that should at least provide some relief during the afternoons. Afternoon high temperatures each day will remain in the lower 80s with no cooling in sight.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado / Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.