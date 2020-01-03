Winter warmth (for now)

Don’t let the sudden surge of warming temperatures catch you off guard. It’s only temporary. On Friday afternoon, air from the south will drive temperatures to near-record levels. Here’s how close we could get to record highs (and it’s especially close in the Lower Keys).

Having seen that, here’s a comparison to what we’ll be feeling in just a few days. On Monday morning, much of south Florida will be breaking out the jackets and coats for rare and widespread 40-degree temperatures! Coastal areas will likely remain “just above” the 50-degree mark.

While Florida remains generally dry, there’s a ton of wet weather to our north. A big plume of rain is lifting northeast as low pressure is guided by upper winds (the jet stream, or “high speed river of air” that directs the flow of weather). Embedded within the mess is a strong cold front that will eventually dive southward.

Here’s a look at the big view with all of the “weather players” in place. Over time, the bulk of the rain shifts away as drier and cooler air pushes along behind the front.

For us, Saturday will be the day that things change (albeit gradually). We may see some gusty downpours in advance of the approaching cold front. The boundary, itself, is likely to hold off crossing until later in the evening. Then, a blustery wind will accompany the chill that arrives into Sunday morning.