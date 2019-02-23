WINTER WARMTH CONTINUES

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Winter warmth has taken over much of our Sunshine State. South Florida has been feeling that sizzle the last few days with temperatures each afternoon reaching well into the mid 80s. Some areas down in the Keys even managed to warm into the upper 80s, breaking several records. High pressure over the Atlantic has allowed a Southeast wind to pump in warm, moist air across South Florida. That, together with dry air in the mid and upper levels in the atmosphere, has kept dry conditions the last few days. This has also helped temperatures remain well above average each afternoon.

The latter part of the weekend looks to be slightly warmer. Winds will shift out of the Southwest on Sunday, which will allow for a quick warmup into the afternoon. And although Sunday should start off quiet, South Florida could see a few showers develop in the afternoon.

While Sunday afternoon has the potential to be warmer across some spots, the weather pattern will change for a few days with the approach of a weak front. A cold front that was responsible for flooding rain & triggering strong to severe thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley & Southeastern U.S., will finally reach South Florida on Monday. And while a significant cooldown is not expected, the cloud cover, showers & winds shifting out of the ENE will be enough to knock temperatures down a few degrees.

Rain & cloud cover looks to stick around for the first half of the work week and that will help keep temperatures in the lower 80s each afternoon (which will feel much nicer than the mid to upper 80s we have been feeling all week!) So let’s enjoy the dry & warm conditions this weekend. You’ll be grabbing that rain gear by Tuesday!

Have a safe weekend!

Erika Delgado

Weekend Morning Meteorologist

WSVN-7 News

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.