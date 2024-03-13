Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone is having a great week and enjoying these picture perfect conditions we have experienced these last few days! Afternoon high temperatures earlier today were once again ‘seasonal’ in the lower 80s while South Florida enjoyed plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. An area of high pressure has been the dominant weather feature that has helped keep the weather pattern through much of the Southeastern U.S. quiet. Tonight another pleasant evening is in the cards for South Florida as dry air also remains over the region. Overnight low temperatures will be a bit warmer but still comfortable mainly in the lower 70s. Some of our mainland areas might still drop into the 60s! Hard to hate this time of the year!

Thursday once again will only bring ‘slight’ changes to the forecast. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer but humidity levels slowly climb. Most will not even notice unless spending a significant time outdoors. Apart from a stray inland shower, most of South Florida should remain mainly dry as our afternoon high temperatures once again reach the low to mid 80s. An onshore wind could pick up from time to time, which will keep a high risk of rip currents across area beaches. So please use caution if heading into the water! It looks like that rip current risk will remain elevated through the end of the week and possibly linger through the start of the weekend.

Looking ahead, South Florida will continue to warm to above average temperature readings. The area of high-pressure that has kept conditions nice and quiet through the first half of the week will begin to shift farther east into the Atlantic by the end of the week. As it does so, this will cause our wind pattern to return out of the South. That south wind will pump in moist air so for the upcoming weekend South Florida will not only notice warmer temperatures, but also humidity levels on the rise. Weekend temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s as humidity levels become higher than we have felt since last weekend. Some areas might even be flirting with record high temperatures both Sunday and Monday. Some areas might even hit that 90-degree mark! The good news is that South Florida should remain mainly dry for the foreseeable future, apart from a stay shower coming off the breeze. The best chance for a shower or two will be late Monday into Tuesday. And if this winter warmth is not your cup of tea, then you will be happy to know that a weak front is forecast to reach south Florida early next week, which could bring brief relief from the heat as early as Tuesday of next week.

Have a great evening!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

