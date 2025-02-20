Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice week so far. The winter warmth has been the main story for the month of February across South Florida as every day our high temperatures have reached into the 80s. A few fronts have tried to push through South Florida but unfortunately have not been strong enough to provide the cool downs that we are used to seeing during the winter months. But today could change that. A front is pushing through South Florida and is expected to finally bring the changes we would like. As it pushed through the region earlier this morning, South Florida remained quiet with mild temperatures and only a few clouds. A few spotty showers pushed through the Florida Keys but most of South Florida remained dry.

Today will be one for changes across South Florida behind a front that is pushing through the region. We started the morning off with winds out of the west, which will eventually veer out of the north to northwest later today in the wake of the front. That northwest wind will finally bring some drier and cooler air our way, however, the cool air may be delayed and may not get to us until tonight. So some South Florida spots may actually still hit 80° later today while some remain in the upper 70s. If temperatures remain in the 70s for all, this will be the first day this month where temperatures did not reach the 80s. The breeze will also continue to build later this afternoon once our wind pattern changes. And lower humidity will begin to set in during the second half of the day.

Behind today’s front, conditions will turn much more comfortable and closer to average than where we’ve been all month long. Once the cooler and drier air sets in, South Florida will finally go back to morning low temperatures in the mid to low 60s. This will be the case both Friday and Saturday morning while some South Florida locations drop into the 50s both days! High temperatures through the next few days (and really for the foreseeable future) will finally remain closer to average in the mid 70s. Low humidity will also stick around for a bit. Cloud cover begins to build during the weekend but at least Saturday looks quiet. A few showers will be possible late Sunday and especially Monday ahead of a developing Gulf disturbance.

Have a wonderful day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.