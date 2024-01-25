Happy Thursday, Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great week so far. After a cooler weekend, our wind pattern veered off the water to start the week and this has ushered in changes across South Florida. What are those changes? Well for one, milder air in place but also wind speeds have increased. A breezy onshore wind has allowed temperatures to warm through the last couple of days. And with the ocean influence, humidity levels have gradually been climbing throughout the week. Luckily for us, they still remain comfortable outside. This morning we felt the difference with a touch more humidity and warmer temperatures in the mid 70s. (Worth noting- mid 70s is where our warmest temperature of the day should be this time of year.)

Today the winter warmth continues for South Florida. After starting off in the mid to low 70s an East to Southeast wind will allow temperatures to warm into the 80s once again this afternoon. And while it won’t be unbearably hot, temperatures later today will be a degree or two warmer than what we saw the last few days. The cloudy skies we were dealing with earlier in the week are slowly beginning to diminish as South Florida has begun to see peeks of sunshine through the last day or so. This will also help warm things up for us as we work our way into the afternoon. Wind will still be gusting at times so our marine conditions will still remain hazardous offshore. The good news is that as wind speeds subside in the next few days, our beach and boating conditions should continue to improve. An isolated sprinkle cannot be ruled out from time to time as our wind pattern remains off the water.

Looking ahead, South Florida will continue to gradually warm through the end of the week and especially into the weekend. As our wind veers out of the south next few days, temperatures will climb into the mid 80s while humidity levels continue to increase. Some South Florida spots this weekend could even flirt with record high temperatures! But this winter warmth will not be in vain because as we continue to warm each day, there will be a cold front that will be moving closer and closer to our area and will reach South Florida late Sunday. Our temperatures will go from the mid 80s on Sunday afternoon to the 50s by Monday morning. The chilly air looks to stick around into at least the first half of next week so be sure to keep your jackets nearby because winter is not quite over for South Florida just yet.

Have a great afternoon!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.