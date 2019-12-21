WINTER SOLSTICE AND SUNDAY STORM POTENTIAL

Happy Winter Solstice, South Florida!
In case anyone was wondering winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere begins today at 11:19pm!
The weather for the latter part of the weekend is about to get interesting. As a matter of fact, it is quite important that we are all made aware of the hazards that could affect South Florida as we head into Sunday/Monday. Let’s start off with the “setup” . After days of gusty winds, cloudy skies & intermittent showers, the weather pattern will be taking a turn for the better,….but first it has to get worse! A developing low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will be reason for that. This developing “low” is forecast to eventually cross Northern Florida late Sunday / early Monday. As it does so, there will be 2 “windows of opportunity” where South Florida will be affected by it.
First and foremost, a warm front ahead of this low pressure system will lift north across our state. As it approaches and pushes North across our area, South Florida will see increasing rain chances & a few thunderstorms could develop. This is likely to occur Sunday afternoon. Some of those storms could even be on the stronger side,…possibly even severe.
Once South Florida is placed in what we call the “warm sector” (the juicy spot between the warm front and the cold front), that’s when things have the potential to really get interesting. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across South Florida and the timing couldn’t be any worse….overnight Sunday into Monday while most people are sleeping.
The Storm Prediction Center has places South Florida under a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday evening into early Monday morning. There was mention of possibly upgrading the risk from “marginal” to “slight”, if needed. As it stands, the main threat for South Florida will be damaging winds, isolated tornadoes & locally heavy rainfall. So let’s be sure to have a plan in place in the event severe weather does strike South Florida.
Once the cold front clears South Florida on Monday, clouds and a few showers may stick around. It may take a bit for the sky to clear and for the cooler and drier air to move in but once it does, South Florida will once again be able to reap the benefits low humidity and comfortably cool temperatures. What’s even better is that it will be just in time for the Christmas holiday!
And speaking of Christmas…I’m sure many are wondering what exactly will the forecast be like. Morning temperatures Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s while afternoon temperatures both days remain in the mid to upper 70s. Talk about perfect conditions!
Remember to keep an eye to the sky during the day on Sunday and to have an overnight plan in place…just in case.
Erika Delgado
Meteorologist
WSVN Channel 7
