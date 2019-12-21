WINTER SOLSTICE AND SUNDAY STORM POTENTIAL

A developing storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will drag a cold front across Florida Sunday/Monday. There will be 2 windows for storms in SoFla. The first window could be during the day on Sunday. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/PqvpUVHoZf

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 21, 2019