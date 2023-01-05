A cold front is on the move and it is getting weaker as it moves down the Florida Peninsula. Therefore, it is limited with moisture and we are expecting a dry day as a result. Ahead temperatures will be nearing records. High temperatures forecast to climb into the mid 80’s.

The front crosses through tonight into early Friday, so dry and cool air is expected to filter behind the cold front overnight and Friday as an area of high pressure starts building in from the Southeastern United States. This will result in winds pickup out of the North-Northwest and temperatures dropping a good 5 to degrees overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 60’s with highs in the mid to upper 70’s through the weekend.

Temperatures will seem cool-ish overnight/morning, but it will be back-to-normal as Winter returns to South Florida.

Next week we are going to be following a series of fronts with a better rain chance returning Monday into Tuesday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7