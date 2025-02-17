Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. The winter warmth was the main story this past weekend as all of South Florida reached into the mid to low 80s and many spots flirted with records from Friday into Sunday. And while temperatures were on the warm side, most of South Florida remained dry through the entire weekend, which allowed for plenty of fun during all the events that were going on across South Florida the past few days. But the warmth is about to be over at least briefly as a front pushing through South Florida this morning will change that.

After seeing temperatures in the 80s every day this month, today South Florida will finally get to see an improvement. A weak front will finally knock our temperatures down a few degrees. And while we are not expecting a significant temperature drop, South Florida will once again see some relief from the heat we have been experiencing. Afternoon high temperatures today for most will remain in the upper 70s. We can thank a north wind behind the passage of the front together with more clouds in the forecast. A spotty shower too can’t be ruled out although most of South Florida will remain dry.

Looking ahead to the rest of the work week, South Florida will be going on a rollercoaster ride of temperatures. After milder temperatures to start the week, some South Florida spots may actually hit 80° again on Tuesday before warming into the mid 80s midweek. Wednesday will be warm due to a change in wind direction once again. This will be ahead of another front that is forecast to push through South Florida by early Thursday. It seems this front will drop our temperatures a few degrees and some areas could even see upper 50s to lower 60s on Friday morning. Unlike its predecessor, this front is a bit stronger and will keep our comfortable temperatures in the 70s through the upcoming weekend. Speaking of the weekend, clouds will build across South Florida and a few showers return to the forecast by Sunday.

Have a wonderful Presidents’ Day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

