WINTER RETURNS TO SOUTH FLORIDA

Happy Monday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a wonderful weekend! We got lucky here in South Florida as we enjoyed very comfortable temperatures both Saturday and Sunday,…highs reaching into the 70s under calm and quiet conditions. The breeze was the only thing that did pick up both days, but who doesn’t like a nice refreshing breeze from time to time? The morning started off on the mild side but it was mostly clear until mid morning when clouds began to roll through SoFla.
After a calm & clear start to the morning, clouds now beginning to build across South Florida ahead of a broken line of showers that will reach us later this morning. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/s4TePHJbTx
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 1, 2021
Our weather pattern promises to bring some changes. We are currently watching a cold front that will drop south across our state through the morning. This is the front that we have been talking about for days now, warning of a cold blast once it comes through South Florida. So even though we woke up under mild & muggy conditions this morning, this front will begin to change our weather pattern as early as this morning.
FRONT ON THE MOVE. A broken line of showers (& possibly an isolated t-storm or 2) will push through South Florida later this morning. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/j2usaXf1cQ
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 1, 2021
So for today the air felt a little heavier through the morning hours as temperatures started off in the upper 60s and low 70s. But as the front approaches South Florida, we will see a few showers push through. Clouds will linger behind the front throughout the day. But the cold air won’t quickly move in. There will be a lag between the time the front comes through and when the cold air arrives. So we are expecting mild temperatures through the rest of the day, with high temperatures in the mid to lower 70s,..possibly seeing these temperatures during the morning hours. The breeze has picked up across South Florida, deteriorating our marine conditions once again. As we head into tonight that is when our temperatures will begin to tumble.
ROUGH SEAS: Gusty conditions expected today have prompted some marine advisories. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for all South Florida waters. A Gale Warning is in effect for outer Atlantic waters. There's also a high rip current risk at the beaches. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/K7UcKn1Mjv
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 1, 2021
So how cold are we talking? On Tuesday morning South Florida will be waking up in the 40s and 50s. This chill includes the Florida Keys as well where temperatures will also drop into the 50s next few mornings. Temperatures up and down our state will be feeling the chill in the air, with temperatures on Tuesday morning across North Florida dropping into the low 30s! But different from other cold snaps here in South Florida, this one will last for more than one day.
A strong cold front will reach South Florida on Monday morning. Ahead of it, we could see a few showers. Behind it, much cooler air moves in by Tuesday morning. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/k13yzSTQd1
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 31, 2021
After a chilly start on Tuesday morning, afternoon high temperatures across our state will struggle to warm. As a matter of fact, temperatures for us here in South Florida on Tuesday afternoon will struggle to even get out of the mid 60s. And if you thought Tuesday was cold, then Wednesday promises to be even colder! Temperatures on Wednesday morning will drop into the mid to low 40s across mainland areas while temperatures down in the Keys could even come close to the 40s as well! And of course Wednesday afternoon promises to be another cold one with afternoon high temperatures remaining in the 60s once again. Thursday will remain chilly, with temperatures once again dropping into the 40s. By the end of the week our temperatures will once again begin to rebound. This is because our wind pattern will once again veer off the water. With the return of ocean air, the air mass will begin to moderate. We will worry about that once the work week comes to a close. For now, be sure to take out those sweaters and jackets because South Florida will be needing them through much of the work week!
COLD SNAP AHEAD: Although a cold front is moving in this morning, this afternoon will remain mild. Overnight, however, temps will tumble into the 40's! This cold snap will last through Thursday, with the chilliest temps expected on Wednesday. Into the weekend, we warm up again. pic.twitter.com/whNybBFpvW
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 1, 2021
