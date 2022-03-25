Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great work week! The weekend is right around the corner and we can expect some big weather changes across our area. We ended the work week with above average temperatures and low rain chances while humidity levels continue to rise throughout the week. And this morning may have been one of the warmest temperatures of all as some spots in South Florida remained near 80°,…until the front came through, that is!. Then the front moved in and winds veered out of the NW, dropping our temperatures 10° within the course of an hour. Unfortunately clouds will take some time to clear.

Now that the front has cleared South Florida, clouds will linger into the afternoon but our temperature will remain in the 70s all day. While the much drier air doesn’t arrive until this evening, it will feel very different outside, especially since our temperatures through the last few days have been in the mid to upper 80s each day. Clouds will finally clear late this afternoon from NW to SE as our temperatures begin to cool and humidity levels drop significantly. And it only gets better from there!

It looks like the nice conditions stick around for a few days as a series of fronts to the north of us continue to push the cooler air our way. So how nice will the weather across South Florida be? Average afternoon high temperatures and high humidity will give way to lower humidity and cool temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s during the overnight hours starting tonight. Low rain chances and low humidity not only stick around through the upcoming weekend but we will enjoy these nice conditions as we head into next work week before our temperatures begin to warm again by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

