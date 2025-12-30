Winter is coming, South Florida!

A powerful cold front will sweep across the area today.

Ahead of it, highs will still manage to get into the lower-70s this afternoon. There isn’t much of a rain chance with the front. However, we’ll see passing clouds and a building breeze today.

The real chill arrives tonight as lows plunge into the 40s across South Florida, with 50s for the Keys. Wind chills tomorrow morning will feel like the 30s and 40s. The Iguanas won’t like this forecast.

It doesn’t get much better for New Year’s Eve. Despite bright sunshine high temperatures will only get into the upper-60s. As for New Year’s Eve night, temperatures will be in the 50s so make sure you dress warm!

2026 will start off on a cold note with lows in the mid-40s. The afternoon will be chilly as well with highs staying in the 60s, though abundant sunshine will make it a bit nicer.

The good news is temperatures rebound nicely heading into next weekend. Highs could reach 80 degrees again by Sunday. However, I don’t see any meaningful rain chances until next year.