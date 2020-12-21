Winter In South Florida

Winter has officially started and it will be the shortest day and longest night of the year!

A front will have South Florida feeling the 50’s Tuesday morning followed by a quick warm up ahead of a stronger cold front. Most models are suggesting that Christmas Day will be even chillier.

Next front could bring in some showers on Christmas Even night. After midnight, temperatures tumble and Santa Claus will not want to leave town! Christmas morning temperatures will range in the low to mid 50’s with highs in the middle 60’s. It gets colder Christmas weekend and that means sweater weather will be in place for a few days under mostly dry conditions. Enjoy!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

