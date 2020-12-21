Winter In South Florida

Winter has officially started and it will be the shortest day and longest night of the year!

The WINTER SOLSTICE occurred a few minutes ago at 5:02 a.m. this morning! This is the shortest day and longest night of the year with about 10 hours and 32 minutes of daylight. This is over 3 hours shorter than the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year! #7weather pic.twitter.com/3T0PfdNqUb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 21, 2020

A front will have South Florida feeling the 50’s Tuesday morning followed by a quick warm up ahead of a stronger cold front. Most models are suggesting that Christmas Day will be even chillier.

BACK-TO-BACK FRONTS: A front moving in today will bring us temps in the 50's Tuesday morning followed by a warm up midweek. A stronger front will move in between Christmas Eve & Christmas Day, bringing us even chiller temps in time for the holiday and lasting through the weekend! pic.twitter.com/VlwlTaZEfb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 21, 2020

Next front could bring in some showers on Christmas Even night. After midnight, temperatures tumble and Santa Claus will not want to leave town! Christmas morning temperatures will range in the low to mid 50’s with highs in the middle 60’s. It gets colder Christmas weekend and that means sweater weather will be in place for a few days under mostly dry conditions. Enjoy!

HOLIDAY FORECAST: A cold front will move in later this week bringing us showers late on Thursday into the early morning hours on Friday followed by a significant cooldown in time for Christmas! We'll be waking up in the 50's with below normal highs, as well. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/XCt4o5oTdP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 21, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7