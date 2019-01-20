WINTER IN SOUTH FLORIDA IS HERE!

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

A strong cold front swung through our Sunshine State early this morning. Ahead of it, we saw heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms. Behind it, expect temperatures to quickly drop as we head into this afternoon and evening.

FUN TIDBIT: our warmest temperatures today were in the morning while our coolest temperatures of the day will actually be later on today!

While South Florida is expecting the coldest air of the season to move in tonight, temperatures on Monday morning will be the coldest we have seen in a little over a year! We’re talking temperatures in the 40s across much of South Florida. Even the Keys will be seeing temperatures in the 50s!

And while the cool-down will be short-lived this time, it looks to stick around long enough to keep it feeling down-right CHILLY all day long. Afternoon temperatures on Monday will struggle to reach 70 degrees! You can say that Monday looks to be a “Sweater Weather” kind of day!

High pressure will stay in control for the first half of the work week, keeping dry & comfortable conditions through mid week. As the High moves towards the Atlantic, winds will shift out of the East by Tuesday, which will help temperatures rebound quickly through the work week.

Of course, this is all ahead of another cold front that is not only expected to cool things down once again by the end of the week BUT will also bring some much needed rain back into the forecast.

Winter in Miami has officially arrived! Keep warm out there.

Erika Delgado

Weekend Morning Meteorologist

WSVN-7 News

