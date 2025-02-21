Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice week! It was a warm one for South Florida as temperatures each day reached into the 80s – a lot like what South Florida has seen every day this month. But then a front came through our area early Thursday morning and finally wiped away the winter warmth we had been experiencing. Yesterday Northwest winds throughout the day brought in the drier air that we have been waiting for and then finally late last night the cooler air began to move in across the region. And it was evident this morning that the air mass and weather pattern had changed as South Florida woke up in the widespread 60s with some areas even dropping into the 50s! So if it felt cooler this morning, that’s because temperatures were running up to 11° cooler than yesterday morning.

Today South Florida can expect a picture perfect winter day. After starting off on the cool side (cooler than we had been for some time), a mix of sun and clouds will allow temperatures to warm into the mid to low 70s. As clouds build later this afternoon from time to time and with a strong north wind, some South Florida spots may remain in the lower 70s. Regardless, I’m sure all of South Florida will be more excited about high temperatures in the 70s versus the 80s we’ve seen every day this month. Rain will remain out of the forecast as the air will be too dry for any rainfall to develop.

Looking ahead, South Florida can expect some cool-ish temperatures as we start the weekend. Saturday morning will bring back many 60s across South Florida but it shouldn’t be as chilly as earlier this morning. And while Saturday will remain on the quiet side, clouds will build throughout the day. And while high temperatures will be in the 70s once again, they may be 1 to 2° warmer than today given the change in direction. The reason? Today’s North wind will shift out of the east on Saturday, which will bring back milder temperatures. It will still be just as breezy though. On Sunday the cloud cover could break up from time to time but lighter winds out of the Southeast will allow temperatures to reach the upper 70s again. Then we watch for our next rainmaker which will be developing in the Gulf and could bring wetter conditions beginning late Sunday and especially on Monday of next week.

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.