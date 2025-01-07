A cold front moved through this morning across South Florida and winds have increased out of the Northwest. This has helped temperature drastically drop between 3am to 7am. We went from the upper 60’s to mid to upper 50’s!

The day will remain on the chilly side with highs struggling to get out of the low to mid 60’s.

Temperatures overnight will likely be the coldest so far of the season with the low 50’s along the coast and a lot of locations out west will be in the 40’s. The Florida Keys should be in the widespread 50’s.

The Winter chill by South Florida standards will last a few days and we simply not used to it, so here are some cold weather safety tips:

Have a wonderful day South Florida and stay warm!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7