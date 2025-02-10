Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend as South Florida enjoyed a warm but beautiful weekend across South Florida. The winter warmth across the region continues and many are left wondering if winter is officially over. Temperatures this past weekend reached into the 80s once again and it looks like South Florida will still be looking for cooling this week. An area of high-pressure has been parked nearby and has blocked fronts and storm systems from moving in our direction. And it looks like no major change to the weather pattern can be expected this week.

Today will be a lot like what South Florida has seen every day for the last week. Mild morning temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s will eventually give away to afternoon high temperatures in the mid to mostly lower 80s. And even though temperatures remain above average, humidity levels are still somewhat comfortable so the air does not feel too heavy. And it looks like the drier weather pattern that we have enjoyed through the last week will also continue as rain will not be a concern for us today as we start the new work week. Late afternoon and early evening a spotty shower will be possible across interior sections of South Florida and a few of those could skirt western suburbs of Miami-Dade & Broward.

Looking ahead, South Florida will continue to experience warm February days with temperatures reaching into the 80s each afternoon. There will be some subtle changes this week as compared to last week. Our wind pattern will veer out of the south mid week and will pick up in speed. So not only will it be on the breezy side later this week, but humidity levels will also begin to climb a bit more than what we’ve seen in previous days. And this slight change in wind direction will bring warmer temperatures across South Florida. On Thursday, many South Florida locations will be flirting with record high temperatures. Other than a spotty shower through the second half of the work week, rain chances will continue to be on the lower end. Heading into the upcoming weekend South Florida continues to be warm and breezy as we await a potential front that may reach South Florida Sunday into Monday and may finally bring some relief to this heat.

Have a great week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

