The windy trend continues, south Florida. Our Wednesday winds even surged higher than previous days with gusts ranging from 30 – 40 mph. Ft. Lauderdale reported a peak wind gust as strong as 39 mph with Miami not far behind (37 mph).

It’s a familiar weather pattern that continues due to significant and large High Pressure over the Middle Atlantic States. Meanwhile, south of Florida, there’s a big area with lower pressures across the Caribbean. Keep in mind, nature balances out these pressure differences with wind. As we round out the week, the High Pressure center that’s north of Florida will weaken so the wind intensity will gradually back down (but not subside).

The Halloween Forecast actually calls for more “treats” than “tricks” in our weather. The so-called treats will include comfortable temperatures that aren’t too warm or too cool. Also, we’ll see times with sunshine while humidity will be kept in check. The tricks? The strong breeze will continue along with isolated showers arriving off the ocean. They won’t last very long and will remain difficult to time out.

It’s been a challenging time for beachgoers and boaters with less-than-ideal weather that will continue. That means swimmers face the high risk of Rip Currents at the beach. Rough Surf will also be problematic for launching boats. Small Craft operators, especially, will experience high seas through the end of the week.

Looking into next week, there won’t be a dramatic change. Still, no fronts will be able to successfully drop down into Florida. Instead, another High Pressure system will persist to our north (with another breezy outcome). Temperatures will stay steady with daytime readings in the middle 80’s and nights mostly in the mid 70’s. Of course, we’re now into the time of year when we, potentially, can get much cooler. We’ll have to keep waiting for a dip in the Jet Stream with corresponding cold front for that to happen.

