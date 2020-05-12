Windy & Wetter Late Week

An area of high pressure off the North Carolina coast and a stalled front located from Cuba and into the Bahamas is gradually increasing the winds and rain chances. Most computer models are showing a big pool of tropical rains developing and eventually lifting in our direction. This will leave South Florida with a good storm chance starting Thursday and possibly lingering through the weekend.

Low pressure may from Northeast of the Bahamas along that front this upcoming weekend. For now, count on strong winds and wet conditions with rough seas. Stay tuned!

WINDY & WETTER- We will be monitoring a big area of tropical rains brewing in the Caribbean to the Bahamas along a stalled front. Models showing it surge North & increasing our winds & rain chances late week. Showers & storms likely Thursday. #flwx @wsvn pic.twitter.com/UQ7kR0GmRC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 12, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7