Windy & Wetter Late Week

An area of high pressure off the North Carolina coast and a stalled front located from Cuba and into the Bahamas is gradually increasing the winds and rain chances. Most computer models are showing a big pool of tropical rains developing and eventually lifting in our direction. This will leave South Florida with a good storm chance starting Thursday and possibly lingering through the weekend.
Low pressure may from Northeast of the Bahamas along that front this upcoming weekend. For now, count on strong winds and wet conditions with rough seas. Stay tuned!
Stay safe, healthy and informed with 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7