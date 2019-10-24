Windy & Wetter Friday

Local Weather
There is not much moisture associated with a front parked over Lake Okeechobee. In fact, today it will turn breezy to windy and drive in a fast shower. Rain chance is slim 20-30%.
Computer models are showing that the front will lift north and at the same time extra tropical moisture moves into the area. This will increase our chance of seeing showers and isolated storms late Friday into the weekend. Saturday being the wettest day. However, how much we get, will depend on if the moisture in the Caribbean holds.
Reminder: New moon phase happening to close out the week, so king tides set to return.
Today in the Tropics
Over the last several hours showers and storms have been increasing with a broad area of low pressure located in the Gulf of Mexico, in the Bay of Campeche. It is showing signs of organization and it could become a short-lived tropical depression before merging with a cold front late Friday. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a medium chance to form through the next 48 hours.
Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7