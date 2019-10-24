Windy & Wetter Friday

Local Weather

There is not much moisture associated with a front parked over Lake Okeechobee. In fact, today it will turn breezy to windy and drive in a fast shower. Rain chance is slim 20-30%.

Despite the fact we have a stalled front nearby, the air is pretty dry. Outside of a few fast showers. Rain chance today will range between 20-30%. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/M2JTDIJxsJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 24, 2019

Computer models are showing that the front will lift north and at the same time extra tropical moisture moves into the area. This will increase our chance of seeing showers and isolated storms late Friday into the weekend. Saturday being the wettest day. However, how much we get, will depend on if the moisture in the Caribbean holds.

Front forecast to lift north and allow extra moisture from the tropics to fuel showers and isolated storms to close out the week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Fp9sXJ1ocf — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 24, 2019

Reminder: New moon phase happening to close out the week, so king tides set to return.

Today in the Tropics

Over the last several hours showers and storms have been increasing with a broad area of low pressure located in the Gulf of Mexico, in the Bay of Campeche. It is showing signs of organization and it could become a short-lived tropical depression before merging with a cold front late Friday. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a medium chance to form through the next 48 hours.

NHC sent out special tropical weather statement. Broad low pressure could become a short-lived tropical depression before merging with a cold front late Friday. Now has medium chance to form. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/C22lwaOIo3 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 24, 2019

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7