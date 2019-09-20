Windy & Wet Weekend, Plus Tropics Update

Local Forecast

Large pressure difference between high pressure to the North and lower pressure to the South will funnel in strong winds at times. Also, deeper moisture will move in keeping rain chances high over the weekend. The activity will be quick-moving in nature.

Hurricane Jerry

It is a weaker Category 2 hurricane that will produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the Leeward Islands. Several islands are under a Tropical Storm Watch. However, the center of the storm will move North of the area later today. It will not impact the Bahamas or the United States, but Bermuda will need to monitor.

Rest of the Tropics

Wave about 700 miles East of the Windward Islands remains disorganized. It only has a low chance to form once it nears the islands and enters the Southeastern Caribbean Sea. Significant development is not expected with a broad area of low pressure and tropical wave South of Hispaniola. Heavy rainfall could spread into the Greater Antilles over the next couple of days. Tropical wave forecast to move off the West Coast of Africa is going to encounter favorable conditions for depression or tropical storm into early next week over the Eastern Atlantic.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

