It sure has been a dry month and the pattern overall will stay quiet the next seven days with no fronts or storm systems in view anytime soon for South Florida.

With that said, however, winds will turn strong over the weekend and with some available moisture present, that wind will tap into some of that moisture, leading to isolated, passing showers from time-to-time this weekend.

Many areas will avoid the rain but others will deal with these light, fly-by showers which could put your outdoor plans on pause for a brief time.

As far as winds are concerned, it will turn breezy this Friday and then windy on Saturday and Sunday with sustained winds up to 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph along the coast. This will lead to a continued high risk for rip currents and worsening marine conditions.

Speaking of Friday, the weather will be fantastic to end the work week with sunshine and likely dry conditions. High temperatures will remain below normal, reaching the low to mid 80s.

These steady temperatures are here to stay through much of next week, too, as winds persistently remain out of a general easterly direction.

It’s not until next weekend when a warming trend could commence.