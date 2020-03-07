Windy Weekend In Store

Happy Saturday South Florida!

Here’s a look outside our North Bay Village studios! We are under clear skies with beautiful conditions.

Our temperatures were in the upper 50’s & low 60’s this morning after a cold front came through yesterday. Temperatures will remain below average later on this afternoon.

South Florida, get ready for a beautiful day! Temperatures will be below average in the low 70’s, sunny skies will prevail, and we will have a nice breeze. Tonight, a few sprinkles will be possible.

Winds will be gusting up to 25 – 30 mph this weekend. Because of this, expect marine and beach hazards. A small craft advisory is in effect for all South Florida waters. There is also high rip current risk for Broward & Dade.

Here’s your 7-day forecast! Temperatures will gradually warm up as we head into next week. Windy conditions will stick around into Tuesday. We will be back in the 80’s by the end of next week. Remember that the time changes tomorrow morning!

Have a great day, South Florida!