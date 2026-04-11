Happy Saturday, South Florida!

After a wet week, we’re finally getting some sunshine and drying out this weekend.

Overall the weather looks great for Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun & clouds and highs in the lower-80s. There’s a slight chance of a shower but nothing impactful.

The only issue is the windy conditions. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph through the weekend. This is less than ideal for beaches and boating. There is a high rip current risk and a small craft advisory remains in effect.

Looking ahead, next week looks gorgeous with lots of sun and highs warming into the mid-80s by next weekend.