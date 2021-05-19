Windy Wednesday & Tropics Update

High pressure building West will keep increasing winds along the coast. They will range between 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph creating very rough seas. Winds will be strong through early Saturday.

Small Craft Advisory and high rip current risk will continue. Swimming and boating not advised.

Rain chances will be typical at about a 30% through Thursday. We will continue to tap into some moisture from the Atlantic from time-to-time, but at least they will be brief. Drier air settles into South Florida for the weekend.

Today in the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the potential for a non-tropical area of low pressure to form Northeast of Bermuda late Thursday or early Friday. It could happen as it moves Southwestward over warm waters and acquire subtropical characteristics. Based on latest model runs, it is forecast to lift out toward the North-Northeast over the Northern Atlantic on Sunday where conditions are least favorable for growth. Right now, it has a low chance to develop over the next 5 days.

Hurricane Season officially starts June 1st!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

