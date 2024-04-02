A Wind Advisory has been issued for south Florida on Wednesday (all mainland areas, not the Florida Keys). Winds will strengthen out of the south and southwest ushering in steamy air and highs close to records. The unsettled conditions will peak on Wednesday afternoon as wind gusts could exceed 35 mph, at times. Be aware of loose objects outside your home, and secure them if possible, as to prevent them from potentially going airborne. Yes, lightweight and small objects could easily get carried away by occasionally forceful winds.

The other big weather story involves a sharp increase in our temperatures. Instead of the recent (and seasonable) readings in the lower 80’s, we’ll have a good shot at 90-degrees Wednesday, if not slightly above! That will put us in record territory. The current record high for Miami and Ft. Lauderdale (on April 3rd) is 91.º Also, both records have existed for many decades! We’re forecasting a high of 91-degrees in Ft. Lauderdale and 90-degrees for Miami, so it will be a close call. This “suddenly steamy” air won’t last long. It’s simply arriving as tropical air is drawn northward into the region over the next 24 hours.

The next focus involves a cooling front that’s sagging southward. It is expected to pass by south Florida on Thursday morning with a few small showers in its wake. Then, once the front successfully crosses, we’ll see a dry flow materialize from the northwest. With the turn in winds, cooler air (below average temperatures) will settle in. The late week stretch will be nice and quiet with pleasant conditions, overall.

