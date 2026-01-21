The winds will remain strong due to a distant area of high pressure and weak front stalled to the South. It will maintain sustained winds between 15-20 mph with occasional higher gusts up to 30 mph. They should back down by the end of the week.

The onshore wind is taking the chill away and bringing in periods of clouds on this Wednesday. Outside of a brief shower, it should be mainly dry today. By Thursday, the pattern gets wetter with more moisture moving in from the Atlantic.

Heading into the weekend the warming trend continues ahead of another front and it seems like we will be nearing records Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the 80’s. Slight cooling expected early next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7