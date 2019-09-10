Windy Wednesday

Wind speeds are about to increase and a breezy pattern will likely last through the end of the work week. This view of Biscayne Bay shows the water with a light chop. Boating conditions will worsen as gusty winds take over on Wednesday and Thursday, peaking at that point.

Winds will generally range between 15 and 20 miles per hour (with higher gusts). Speeds will likely be higher near the coast, compared to inland locations.

September 10th marks the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. It’s the time of year we often see the most activity in the tropics. Sure enough, there’s some distant action to watch.

Even as Gabrielle ends as a tropical system, there are 3 waves being monitored at various points of the wide-spanning Atlantic. Each of these is heading west.

Of course, the Tropical Wave most of us are focusing on is the first in the line. The latest update by the National Hurricane Center includes its low development potential (at this juncture) as the wave crosses over the Bahamas. It’s a weak wave because of disrupting winds (shear) moving in tandem with it and preventing organization. That shear could lessen by the weekend as the wave heads into the Straits and southeastern Gulf (away from an upper low). At that point, we’ll see if it becomes a depression or storm, or just remains a tropical wave.