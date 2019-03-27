Windy Wednesday

Developing low pressure just to the East of Florida and across the Northwestern Bahamas is forecast to deepen through the day. As high pressure will be centered to the North and low pressure to the South, a large pressure difference takes place. This will funnel in strong winds along the coast that will range between 20-25 mph. By this afternoon, marine and beach conditions will rapidly deteriorate. Large waves expected along North-Northeasterly swells, so beach erosion around all Atlantic beaches with minor coastal flooding during times of high tide possible. Dangerous rip currents forecast through Friday. Outside of fast-moving showers, the main story will be gusty winds!

*Gale warning starts at 4 pm and will run through 10 am Thursday.

*Small Craft Advisory for small craft operators starts at 10 am and will be in effect through Friday.

Developing low just to the East of Florida is expected to deepen through the day & bring several days of strong north-northeast winds, leading to high seas & rough surf for the latter half of the week. Gusty through early Friday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/yr73xcaHOC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 27, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7