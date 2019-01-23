Windy Wednesday

South Florida we have a large pressure difference happening due to an area of high pressure located in the Western Atlantic Ocean and low pressure around the Great Lakes region. Therefore, strong winds will continue to flow in out of the East-Southeast between 20-25 mph with gusts higher that 30 mph. The wind will start to go down slightly Thursday night once our next cold front crosses through. Ahead of the cold front we could see strong storms between 8 am to 2 pm. The main concern will be for damaging winds, excessive lightning, small-size hail and localized areas of street flooding. We can sure use the rain, just not the storms.

Most of the computer models are showing the cold front located around the Florida Straits on Friday leaving lingering clouds and showers. Also, the air will be cooler. Forecast calling for lows in the upper 50’s and highs in the upper 60’s.

Why so windy? Large pressure difference happening between high pressure in the Atlantic & low pressure around the Great Lakes region. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/HKpq2oVT1U — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 23, 2019

Look for a windy day and moisture on the increase for Thursday ahead of the next cold front. Strong storms possible. Clouds linger with showers on Friday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #soflo #miami #ftlauderdale #keywest pic.twitter.com/p9wGcUItbK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 23, 2019

